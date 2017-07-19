2-year-old dead after being left overnight in vehicle, police say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg police say they found a two-year-old child dead last week after being left in a vehicle overnight.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said the child’s mother called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday that a child had been left in a car on Laurel Avenue overnight.

“We believe they made the call when they got up. Their work schedule, they work late at night from the previous night and what we understand, the child was left in the car from the night before,” said Gatlinburg Police Chief Randall Brackins.

Police say the boy was found in the driveway of the home. The mother and father were both there.

“The mother was attempting CPR. Paramedics took over and was unable to revive the child,” Brackins said.

The chief says it appears the parents accidentally left the little boy in the car, but it’s unclear how long he was in there.

“They were very upset and very anxious,” said the chief.

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results and can’t yet say if they can classify it as a “hot car death.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department are investigating the case. Charges will be determined via those agencies and the Sevier County District Attorney’s Office.