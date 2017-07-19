50 years later, midair collision that killed 82 still haunts Pittsboro woman



PITTSBORO, N.C. – Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of a plane crash which killed 82 people in Henderson County.

A private Cessna with three people on board crashed into Piedmont flight 22 in midair. The Boeing 727 had 79 people on board.

“That sight will stay with me for the rest of my life,” said Judy Benoit.

Fifty years ago, Benoit was working as a teaching assistant in a head start program with young children as a summer job in Hendersonville.

She was outside with the students when she looked up and saw the two planes crash into each other.

“I didn’t believe it, my first reaction is that plane is not supposed to be doing that. It was just spiraling down,” she said.

Reports say the smaller Cessna plane crashed into the Boeing 727, tearing a whole into the plane and sending debris across the area.

“We heard several stories of how bodies were found. It was appalling. They gone through roofs of the houses,” said Benoit.

The Henderson County community helped with the cleanup for days after the crash.

Benoit’s mom was a nurse at the time and during the incident, she worked with the families of the 82 victims.

Benoit says it was a hard summer for her little community and 50 years later – it’s still a story impacting our state.

Benoit says it was CBS North Carolina’s report at noon that reminded her Wednesday was the anniversary of a day she’ll never be able to forget.

“The image will come to me, but i put it out of my mind,” she said.

This was the first major aviation accident investigated by the newly formed National Transportation Safety Board.

Results of the investigation said the Cessna pilot was at fault for the crash.

In 2006, the case was reopened by the NTSB, but the results of the investigation did not change.