90s return today, temps climb through Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A rare day in the 80s on Tuesday will likely not be repeated for a while as much hotter temperatures return to central North Carolina later this week.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region Wednesday, causing temperatures to warm into the 90s. Even hotter weather is likely Thursday into the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values over 100. Most of the area will remain dry, but with the heat and climbing humidity, a late-day isolated storm will be possible in some locations.

Tuesday night will have a few showers and storms early, but then dry out with a warm temperatures sticking around and a morning low down to 71.

Wednesday will have a few clouds while staying mainly dry. The high will be 92. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds as the temperatures climb. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 73.

Friday will be partly sunny and even hotter with a very small chance of a pop-up shower or storm. The high will be 97, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a risk of a few PM storms. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny and still hot with a chance of a PM storm. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9