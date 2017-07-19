And the top baby names of 2017 so far are…

By WIVB Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nameberry has released their list of the most popular girl and boy baby names of 2017.

Here are the top 100 girl names:

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Isla
  5. Isabella
  6. Ava
  7. Aurora
  8. Evelyn
  9. Penelope
  10. Eleanor
  11. Arabella
  12. Rose
  13. Cora
  14. Amara
  15. Ophelia
  16. Violet
  17. Luna
  18. Elizabeth
  19. Hazel
  20. Esme
  21. Maeve
  22. Adeline
  23. Alice
  24. Thea
  25. Lucy
  26. Audrey
  27. Genevieve
  28. Imogen
  29. Emma
  30. Nora
  31. Claire
  32. Sadie
  33. Mia
  34. Ivy
  35. Scarlett
  36. Aurelia
  37. Jane
  38. Eloise
  39. Lydia
  40. Iris
  41. Emilia
  42. Elise
  43. Evangeline
  44. Lila
  45. Caroline
  46. Stella
  47. Julia
  48. Anna
  49. Chloe
  50. Astrid
  51. Isabel
  52. Aria
  53. Clara
  54. Adelaide
  55. Ada
  56. Matilda
  57. Sienna
  58. Ella
  59. Eliza
  60. Josephine
  61. Phoebe
  62. Beatrice
  63. Mae
  64. Elodie
  65. Mila
  66. Hannah
  67. Maisie
  68. Zoe
  69. Grace
  70. Willow
  71. Seraphina
  72. Naomi
  73. Celeste
  74. Ellie
  75. Poppy
  76. Sophia
  77. Gemma
  78. Khaleesi
  79. Emily
  80. Freya
  81. Jade
  82. Madeline
  83. Molly
  84. Elsie
  85. Maya
  86. Margaret
  87. Zara
  88. Daisy
  89. Rebecca
  90. Willa
  91. Eliana
  92. Juliet
  93. Ines
  94. Evie
  95. Abigail
  96. Fiona
  97. Saskia
  98. Annabelle
  99. Alexandra
  100. Mabel

And here are the top 100 boy names:

  1. Asher
  2. Atticus
  3. Jack
  4. Ezra
  5. Theodore
  6. Milo
  7. Jasper
  8. Oliver
  9. Silas
  10. Wyatt
  11. Henry
  12. Matthew
  13. Leo
  14. Declan
  15. Oscar
  16. Xavier
  17. Finn
  18. Levi
  19. Thomas
  20. Sebastian
  21. Felix
  22. Axel
  23. Benjamin
  24. Alexander
  25. Kai
  26. Caleb
  27. William
  28. Zachary
  29. Miles
  30. Ethan
  31. Julian
  32. Elijah
  33. James
  34. Andrew
  35. Callum
  36. Arthur
  37. Liam
  38. Bodhi
  39. Charles
  40. John
  41. Aryan
  42. Jude
  43. Eli
  44. Soren
  45. Roman
  46. Harrison
  47. Charlie
  48. Harry
  49. Nathaniel
  50. Ronan
  51. Jacob
  52. Tobias
  53. Cassius
  54. Isaac
  55. Ryker
  56. Everett
  57. Archer
  58. George
  59. Samuel
  60. Dante
  61. Isaiah
  62. Owen
  63. Lachlan
  64. Luke
  65. Daniel
  66. Lucas
  67. Kane
  68. Graham
  69. Rhett
  70. Hugo
  71. Wesley
  72. Jonathan
  73. Gideon
  74. Xander
  75. Magnus
  76. Emmett
  77. Ian
  78. Josiah
  79. Lewis
  80. Maverick
  81. Joseph
  82. Nolan
  83. Beckett
  84. Simon
  85. Lucian
  86. Louis
  87. Winston
  88. Gabriel
  89. Connor
  90. Augustus
  91. David
  92. Vincent
  93. Nathan
  94. Kian
  95. Arlo
  96. Cassian
  97. Harvey
  98. Griffin
  99. Abel
  100. Edward

