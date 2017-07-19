And the top baby names of 2017 so far are…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nameberry has released their list of the most popular girl and boy baby names of 2017.
Here are the top 100 girl names:
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Isla
- Isabella
- Ava
- Aurora
- Evelyn
- Penelope
- Eleanor
- Arabella
- Rose
- Cora
- Amara
- Ophelia
- Violet
- Luna
- Elizabeth
- Hazel
- Esme
- Maeve
- Adeline
- Alice
- Thea
- Lucy
- Audrey
- Genevieve
- Imogen
- Emma
- Nora
- Claire
- Sadie
- Mia
- Ivy
- Scarlett
- Aurelia
- Jane
- Eloise
- Lydia
- Iris
- Emilia
- Elise
- Evangeline
- Lila
- Caroline
- Stella
- Julia
- Anna
- Chloe
- Astrid
- Isabel
- Aria
- Clara
- Adelaide
- Ada
- Matilda
- Sienna
- Ella
- Eliza
- Josephine
- Phoebe
- Beatrice
- Mae
- Elodie
- Mila
- Hannah
- Maisie
- Zoe
- Grace
- Willow
- Seraphina
- Naomi
- Celeste
- Ellie
- Poppy
- Sophia
- Gemma
- Khaleesi
- Emily
- Freya
- Jade
- Madeline
- Molly
- Elsie
- Maya
- Margaret
- Zara
- Daisy
- Rebecca
- Willa
- Eliana
- Juliet
- Ines
- Evie
- Abigail
- Fiona
- Saskia
- Annabelle
- Alexandra
- Mabel
And here are the top 100 boy names:
- Asher
- Atticus
- Jack
- Ezra
- Theodore
- Milo
- Jasper
- Oliver
- Silas
- Wyatt
- Henry
- Matthew
- Leo
- Declan
- Oscar
- Xavier
- Finn
- Levi
- Thomas
- Sebastian
- Felix
- Axel
- Benjamin
- Alexander
- Kai
- Caleb
- William
- Zachary
- Miles
- Ethan
- Julian
- Elijah
- James
- Andrew
- Callum
- Arthur
- Liam
- Bodhi
- Charles
- John
- Aryan
- Jude
- Eli
- Soren
- Roman
- Harrison
- Charlie
- Harry
- Nathaniel
- Ronan
- Jacob
- Tobias
- Cassius
- Isaac
- Ryker
- Everett
- Archer
- George
- Samuel
- Dante
- Isaiah
- Owen
- Lachlan
- Luke
- Daniel
- Lucas
- Kane
- Graham
- Rhett
- Hugo
- Wesley
- Jonathan
- Gideon
- Xander
- Magnus
- Emmett
- Ian
- Josiah
- Lewis
- Maverick
- Joseph
- Nolan
- Beckett
- Simon
- Lucian
- Louis
- Winston
- Gabriel
- Connor
- Augustus
- David
- Vincent
- Nathan
- Kian
- Arlo
- Cassian
- Harvey
- Griffin
- Abel
- Edward