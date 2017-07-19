Family of kidnapped Fayetteville woman plead for answers



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a Fayetteville woman shot and kidnapped July 12 hope you can help find her.

Police arrested Jimmy Lee Proffitt on Monday for attempted murder and several other felony charges.

Investigators said Proffitt shot his ex-wife, Heather Carter, at a Zip-N-Mart on Hope Mills Road, and took her from the gas station. She has not been heard from since. Proffitt is also accused of shooting one of Carter’s friends, Ashley Davila, who escaped the scene and is recovering from her injuries.

Michael Carter said his daughter had been in trouble with Proffitt for quite a while.

“I’ve tried to stop the relationship. I begged her not be to around him and she wouldn’t listen to me,” Michael Carter said.

The couple married in 2008 and divorced in 2012.

Investigators said there was a pattern of domestic violence, and Cumberland County deputies arrested Proffitt in 2011 on charges of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fayetteville Police confirmed Wednesday that Heather Carter was the victim in that case. However, Department of Public Safety records indicate Proffitt’s only conviction in that case was for the gun possession charge.

Fayetteville police said Proffitt has an extensive criminal history. CBS North Carolina found convictions for involuntary manslaughter in 2007, as well as vehicle thefts, breaking and entering crimes, and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Homicide investigator Pedro Orellano said Proffitt is now charged with kidnapping Carter and additional charges will be assessed once officers determine what happened to her.

“He’s not being cooperative at all. Obviously (Proffitt) knows we have strong evidence that he took and is responsible for shooting Heather,” Orellano said.

“We have been looking for Heather non-stop since the event happened, and hoping for the best.”

Orellano said Carter and Davila went to the gas station around 3:40 a.m. on July 12. When Carter got out of the car, several gunshots hit her and one hit Davila. Police said Davila drove away to get help.

Officers said they did not know how Proffitt knew his ex-wife was at the Zip-N-Mart, but Orellano described it as an ambush. He said Proffitt forced Carter into a dark-colored Cadillac. Police and Carter’s family are hopeful someone saw the car in the Hope Mills area Wednesday or Thursday, and may have information about where Carter may be.

“I love her. I just want to bring her home. If anybody out there got any information on her, I’d really like for them to come forward,” Carter’s father Michael said.

Investigators said there may be other people involved who helped Proffitt after the shooting.

“People out there have information. If others are involved, it would behoove them to come forward with that information,” Lt. Todd Joyce said.

Police arrested Proffitt on Monday and also located the Cadillac that day. Orellano said they found a substantial amount of blood in the vehicle as well as at the scene of the shooting.

For the shooting of Davila, Proffitt faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.