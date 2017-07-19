Johnston County school’s booster club disbanded after woman’s arrest

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Myra Padilla was entrusted to run the South Johnston High School Band Booster Club.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said she misused the club’s debit card and wrote checks to herself.

“We’re always sorry to hear when discrepancies come to light,” said Crystal Roberts with the Johnston County School District said.

Roberts said the principal and an internal auditor noticed those discrepancies and alerted the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

School officials told CBS North Carolina Padilla was the president of that booster club. She’s accused of stealing $4,500 between August and December of last year and using that money to buy items for her own home.

The district confirmed the booster club has been disbanded.

Padilla is also on the Benson Police Department Advisory Commission, which is a volunteer position. The commission serves as a liason between police and the community. Despite the charges, Padilla remains on it.

“We’re innocent until proven guilty, so at this point, we know there are allegations,” Matt Zapp, Benson Town Manager said.

Zapp said they’ll be watching to see what happens in court.

He told CBS North Carolina that Padilla was appointed to the board by the housing authority. In her role, she doesn’t handle money.

“Ms. Padilla has served us well on our commission for quite a few years and it’s unfortunate that allegations been brought against her,” Zapp said.

Padilla has been charged with five counts of embezzlement. She due back in court August 3rd.