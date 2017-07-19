Man at NC burn center after girlfriend throws hot grease on him, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman was arrested Wednesday after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said she threw hot grease on her boyfriend last week, causing serious burns, officials said.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Jaybird Lane for a report of an assault at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they learned the victim had been taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said Shamika Marie Lovick threw hot grease on her boyfriend, Michael Anthony Carter, causing severe burns.

Carter, 27, was transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. As of Wednesday, Carter is still hospitalized for his injuries.

Lovick, 30, Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

She was given a $30,000 unsecured bond by the magistrate and her first court appearance was Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective D. Watkins at daryl_watkins@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.