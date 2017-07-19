Man ditches stolen car, jumps on train while fleeing NC police

Police in Charlotte say a man who jumped from a vehicle and onto a train in west Charlotte Wednesday was driving a stolen car.

WBTV’s Sky3 was over the scene as a man jumped from a black Honda near the train tracks near Berryhill Road. The man ran alongside a moving train and appeared to jump on board one of the cars for a brief time.

Police pulled up and checked the vehicle the man jumped out of before heading down the tracks after him.

The man then jumped off the train and ran into a nearby wood line.

Investigators say the Honda the man was driving was reported stolen Tuesday from Sedgefield Road.

Police have not said if the man has been located, but two people could be seen in the back of police cars at the scene.

