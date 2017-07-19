Man flashes store clerk, runs naked on Wrightsville Beach, police say

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Wrightsville Beach police arrested a man accused of flashing a gas station clerk and running naked along the beach strand.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

According to arrest records, Mark Alan Dixon, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said officers responded to the Scotchman gas station off Wrightsville Avenue after a man was reported to have exposed himself to a store clerk.

House said his department later received a report that the suspect was running naked along the beach strand near the Shell Island Resort.

Police eventually located the man, later identified as Dixon, and took him into custody in the 2600 block of North Lumina Avenue.

Dixon was booked into the New Hanover County Jail and later released after posting a $1,000 bond.