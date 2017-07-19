Man kills 820-pound hog in his front yard

SAMSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Wade Seago of Samson, Alabama killed an 820-pound wild hog last week in his front yard.

Seago told WKRG’s Randy Patrick that his dog started barking and when he and his daughter looked outside, they spotted the giant hog in their front yard.

He shot it three times with a .38 caliber pistol.

Seago said he weighed the hog the following day on a commercial peanut scale. It weighed 820 pounds.

He said he has seen some big hogs in the past near his property in southeast Alabama, but nothing near the size of an 800-pounder.