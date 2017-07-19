NC school board to appeal loss in struggle with superintendent

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s statewide school board wants a higher authority to reconsider shifting many powers to run public schools to the elected superintendent.

The State Board of Education decided Wednesday to appeal a decision upholding the shift approved by state lawmakers last December.

The new state law allows state Superintendent Mark Johnson administer some education funds, oversee charter schools and hire senior aides.

The state school board challenged the law, pointing to constitutional language that it “shall supervise and administer the free public school system.”

A three-judge panel ruled last week that acts of the General Assembly are presumed constitutional, and courts will reverse them only when there is no reasonable doubt that a law is unconstitutional.

