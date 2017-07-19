NC State lands 3 on preseason All-ACC team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has three players on the All-ACC preseason team, the conference announced Wednesday.
A total of 167 media members voted to selected the teams during last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.
Wolfpack senior defensive end Bradley Chubb, senior athlete Jaylen Samuels and senior punter A.J. Cole III were all made the first team.
Tobacco Road foes Duke and North Carolina did not have a player voted to the league’s preseason first team.
A total of three teams did not have a player placed on the 2017 All-ACC Preseason Team – Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse.
Last year, Duke and N.C. State were shut out of the voting while the Tar Heels placed three on the preseason list.
Defending national champion Clemson has five on the preseason list, a league best in 2017.