NC State lands 3 on preseason All-ACC team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has three players on the All-ACC preseason team, the conference announced Wednesday.

A total of 167 media members voted to selected the teams during last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

Wolfpack senior defensive end Bradley Chubb, senior athlete Jaylen Samuels and senior punter A.J. Cole III were all made the first team.

Tobacco Road foes Duke and North Carolina did not have a player voted to the league’s preseason first team.

A total of three teams did not have a player placed on the 2017 All-ACC Preseason Team – Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Last year, Duke and N.C. State were shut out of the voting while the Tar Heels placed three on the preseason list.

Defending national champion Clemson has five on the preseason list, a league best in 2017.

2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

WR – Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson

WR – Ahmmon Richards, So., Miami

WR – Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech

TE – Cam Serigne, Sr.-r, Wake Forest

AP – Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State

OT – Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson

OT – Brian O’Neill, Jr.-r, Pitt

OG – Tyrone Crowder, Sr.-r, Clemson

OG – Wyatt Teller, Sr.-r, Virginia Tech

C – Alec Eberle, Jr.-r, Florida State

QB – Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville

RB – Mark Walton, Jr., Miami

RB – Dedrick Mills, So., Georgia Tech

Defense

DE – Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College

DE – Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State

DT – Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson

DT – Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson

LB – Micah Kiser, Sr.-r, Virginia

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami

LB – Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech

CB – Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State

CB – Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville

S – Derwin James, So.-r, Florida State

S – Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia

Special Teams

PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami

P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State

SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt