NC State lands 3 on preseason All-ACC team

N.C. State's Bradley Chubb (Jeff Reeves/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has three players on the All-ACC preseason team, the conference announced Wednesday.

A total of 167 media members voted to selected the teams during last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

Wolfpack senior defensive end Bradley Chubb, senior athlete Jaylen Samuels and senior punter A.J. Cole III were all made the first team.

Tobacco Road foes Duke and North Carolina did not have a player voted to the league’s preseason first team.

A total of three teams did not have a player placed on the 2017 All-ACC Preseason Team – Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Last year, Duke and N.C. State were shut out of the voting while the Tar Heels placed three on the preseason list.

Defending national champion Clemson has five on the preseason list, a league best in 2017.

2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
 
Offense
WR – Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson
WR – Ahmmon Richards, So., Miami
WR – Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech
TE – Cam Serigne, Sr.-r, Wake Forest
AP – Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State
OT – Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson
OT – Brian O’Neill, Jr.-r, Pitt
OG – Tyrone Crowder, Sr.-r, Clemson
OG – Wyatt Teller, Sr.-r, Virginia Tech
C – Alec Eberle, Jr.-r, Florida State
QB – Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville
RB – Mark Walton, Jr., Miami
RB – Dedrick Mills, So., Georgia Tech
 
Defense
DE – Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College
DE – Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State
DT – Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson
DT – Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson
LB – Micah Kiser, Sr.-r, Virginia
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami
LB – Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech
CB – Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State
CB – Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville
S – Derwin James, So.-r, Florida State
S – Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia
 
Special Teams
PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami
P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State
SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt

