New NC State men’s basketball coach says plan for team revolves around trust

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There is no hiding it, over the past two season the North Carolina State basketball team has been bad.

They’ve had only nine ACC wins combined over that stretch. That record caused the Wolfpack to hire former UNC-Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts to turn things around. Tuesday afternoon coach Keatts took some time to explain his plan for the Wolfpack, both on and off the court.

That plan revolves around one word — trust.

“Obviously as a head coach I’m trying to get these guys to trust what I’m saying and play hard for me every single day” said Keatts. “But I think more importantly I’m trying to get them to trust each other, I think they’ve got to learn their teammates, just knowing where guys are supposed to be on the court is a great thing, but if you hang together and know that guys have your back off the court, I think that trickles down onto the court.”

Building that trust has been an interesting experience for Keatts. The first-year Wolfpack coach has shown off an interesting talent, while bonding with his new players.

“I’m a great ping-pong player just so you guys know that, and we get in there in that game room and we have fun and we talk and we talk trash and all that, but building a relationship with those guys is one of the most important things I have to do here.”

Now that the relationships are forming, Wolfpack fans hope wins will follow close behind.