Police: 1-year-old Virginia girl sexually assaulted by 2 children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two children are believed to have sexually assaulted a 1-year-old in Norfolk, according to police.

The victim’s mother reported to police that her 20-month-old daughter was sexually assaulted July 5. She told police the two children were left alone with the 1-year-old inside the home in the 1100 block of Paul Street, when the incident apparently happened, according to police.

The victim’s mother, who is not being identified to protect her daughter’s privacy, said she placed her daughter in the care of two women while she was at work.

Investigators identified those women as 27-year-old Crystal Mann and 23-year-old Sarafina Mann. The victim’s mother said she believes the women were asleep and that all three children were unattended. The mother says she was contacted by a third adult in the home, who reportedly overheard the two juveniles talking about the alleged assault.

“She said, ‘You’re going to be mad.’ And I said, ‘What? Tell me now,’” the mother said.

Both Mann sisters were charged with one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Neighbors on Paul Street were upset to learn about the alleged incident.

“That is awful. I wouldn’t…I don’t even know how to express my feelings for that,” said one woman who did not want to be identified. “That is so sad.”

The victim’s mother says she trusted the Mann sisters to protect her child, now she wants justice.

“It was an unbearable feeling. I’d never felt anything like that before,” she said.

After making sure her daughter was taken to CHKD and seen by child abuse specialists, detectives say the child was not physically injured during the incident.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, however, due to the ages of the juvenile suspects involved, the case will be turned over to the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.

Norfolk police have notified Child Protective Services.