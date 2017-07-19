Raleigh man arrested in connection with 3 attempted burglaries near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged in connection with three attempted burglaries that occurred near North Carolina State University on three consecutive days in June, Raleigh police said.

Harry Lee Bolling, Jr., 23, of the 1600 block of Gorman Street, faces three counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of assault on a female.

The three incidents took place on June 16, 17 and 18 – and in one case involved the man sneaking in through an open bedroom window, police said.

All three cases involved young women as the victims, according to police reports.

The first incident was in the 1600 block of Gorman Street when the suspect tried to force his way into the home after the victim opened the door, police said.

The other two were in the 1400 block of Collegeview Avenue. In the first Collegeview case, a resident told police they heard a noise and when the suspect was confronted, he fled.

In the most recent case, the suspect entered an unlocked bedroom window and fled after being confronted by the resident, according to police.

Bolling is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $303,000 secured bond.