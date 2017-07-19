RDU offered $6.6 million for land to expand Umstead Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Conservation Fund has put a $6.6 million offer on the table for a piece of land currently owned by Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

It’s land that many people use for recreational activities.

The land is owned by the airport, but most just think it’s part of Umstead Park. With this offer, the conservation fund is hoping the 105.5 acres of land will become part of it.

“I’ve been to the property and some of the surrounding properties myself and been amazed how much public use there is for the trails, hikers and mountain bikers and just people out with their families,” said Bill Holman, North Carolina State Director for the Conservation Fund.

Since RDU announced its master plan for the airport a lot of people in the community have fired back.

The airport is considering clearing out some green space and replacing it with offices, hotels, and a quarry, something many are hoping won’t happen.

“There’s already one quarry on the boundary of the park,” said Holman. “I mean, the whole Triangle is growing right around it, so, the opportunities to expand the park and keep up with the population are pretty limited. So, this is one of the few properties really left to add to the park and provide the recreational opportunities that people in the Triangle enjoy.”

The controversial stretch of land has been a hotspot for hiking and biking for years, but recently RDU posted on its website asking people to stop trespassing on the land.

Holman sent a letter to RDU officials offering $6.6 million for the land, slightly under market value, but Holman believes it’s a fair deal.

“I’m hopeful they’ll give it careful consideration and weigh it among the other alternatives they’ve got to consider,” Holman said.

RDU officials said they are reviewing the offer and the Conservation Fund says they’re open to negotiating.