Resources redirected to Durham after sewage spews into VA hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some surgeries were canceled and staff reassigned after a sewage pipe burst at McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday.

The issue caused contaminated water to enter a part of the sterile processing area.

Union President Jennifer Marshall says there were feces on the walls and ceiling on the first floor.

The area where surgical tools are cleaned has been closed as crews work to clean up the mess.

As a result, some surgeries for Wednesday were canceled and staff working in that department were re-routed VA facilities in Hampton and Salem, Virginia, and Durham, North Carolina.

In a statement, McGuire told WRIC the repairs and inspections will be completed in three weeks.

On Monday morning, the McGuire VA Medical Center experienced an isolated plumbing issue connected to a 1st floor bathroom. The issue caused contaminated water to enter a part of our sterile processing area. Medical center safety staff immediately secured the area to minimize impact to the space and employees. All employees from the area were evacuated immediately as safety personnel worked to determine the cause of plumbing issue. Remediation efforts began immediately. Currently, crews of remediation professionals and industrial hygienists are working around the clock to clean and restore the area. The medical center will have an independent 3rd party industrial hygienist certify the area is safe to resume sterile processing when the clean-up and repair is complete. We anticipate the repair and inspections to be complete within a 3-week timeframe. The Joint Commission triennial survey began on Tuesday, July 18th. The survey team was immediately notified of our incident impacting our sterile processing area, during our entrance meeting. We have kept them informed throughout the process and they have expressed understanding and appreciation for our transparency and remediation efforts. McGuire VAMC is currently sending our reusable medical equipment to our partner VA facilities in Hampton, Salem and Durham, N.C. We are contacting Veterans whose procedures may be impacted by this incident and providing appropriate access to surgical care. The safety of Veterans and our staff remain our top priority.