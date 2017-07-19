Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

By and Published: Updated:
John McCain
FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Nay Secretary nominee Richard Spencer. Surgeons in Phoenix said they removed a blood clot from above the left eye of McCain. Mayo Clinic Hospital doctors said Saturday, July 15 that McCain underwent a "minimally invasive" procedure to remove the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot, and that the surgery went "very well." They said the 80-year-old Republican is resting comfortably at his home in Arizona. Pathology reports are expected in the next several days. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

PHOENIX (AP/WNCN) – The Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday evening that a cancerous brain tumor was found during recent hospitalization of Sen. John McCain.

McCain’s office says the Arizona Republican continues to recover following recent surgery to remove a blot clot.

“The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options,” the Mayo Clinic statement said in the statement about the cancer discovery.

A brief statement released Wednesday by McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo describes the 80-year-old as being “in good spirts and recovering comfortably at home with this family.”

Tarollo says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

McCain is a six-term senator.

His office announced Saturday that McCain had surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Pathology reports on the clot were expected in several days.

The said McCain’s doctors had advised him to stay in Arizona this week to recover.

The doctors described the surgery as a “minimally invasive” procedure that removed the nearly 2-inch (5-centimeter) clot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s