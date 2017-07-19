Son of NC sheriff charged with DWI after crash into ditch

The son of Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired after crashing his vehicle in a ditch in Brunswick County Saturday night.

According to court records, John William Ingram VI, 26, of Conway, South Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center.

Ingram was released from jail on Sunday.

According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, a trooper responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Ash-Little River Road around 10:45 p.m. When the trooper arrived at the scene, he found Ingram’s vehicle in a ditch, and later arrested him for DWI.

Ingram was the only occupant of the vehicle and wasn’t injured in the crash.

Sheriff John Ingram issued the following statement regarding his son’s arrest:

It would be inappropriate for me to comment on an investigation being conducted by another agency. Like anyone else under these circumstances, my son is subjected to and entitled to the same due process. That said, I am first and foremost a parent, and I am experiencing the same emotions and concerns that any loving parent would under these circumstances, even though my son is a grown adult. Like many, our family has been touched by the tragedy of losing a loved one in an impaired driving accident. I stand against impaired driving and will continue to remind anyone who has consumed any form of impairing substance to refrain from operating a vehicle and enforce the laws pertaining to impaired driving.

Ingram was previously arrested for DWI in Ocean Isle Beach in 2012.

