Train drags vehicle following collision in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle was hit and dragged by a train near the intersection of Pettigrew and Driver streets in Durham Wednesday morning, police said.

The car, which had a man driving it, was dragged for around a quarter-mile by the Norfolk-Southern train, police said. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Durham police said what led up to the collision, which occurred just before 11 a.m., is still under investigation.

The identity of the man in the car is not known at this time.