Video captures moment waterspout strikes Topsail Island



SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A CBS North Carolina viewer sent in this video of a waterspout that appears to come ashore on Topsail Island about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Near the end of the video, umbrellas and chairs are shown being sucked skyward and hurled away by the wind.

Pender County Emermgency Management officials had not received any reports of injuries stemming from the event as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

A National Weather Service report indicated that that officials are now investigating whether the waterspout moved onshore briefly before dissipating.

The spout was near Seashore Avenue in Surf City.