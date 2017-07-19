VW van fire closes Chapel Hill roads

By Published:
(Marcus Wilson/CBS North Carolina)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Volkswagen van caught fire Wednesday morning resulting in the closure of Barbee Chapel Road and Finely Forest Drive in Chapel Hill.

The vehicle could be seen burning just before 11 a.m.

The vehicle leaked fluid, resulting in a clean up effort, police said.

Two engine companies from the Chapel Hill Fire Department and one battalion chief responded, officials confirmed.

Chapel Hill police said Barbee Chapel Road and Finely Forest Drive should open before 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

