Wake County leaders break ground on $35M elementary school in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders broke ground Wednesday morning at the future site of Buckhorn Creek Elementary School in Holly Springs.

The groundbreaking for the school, which is set to open in August 2018, took place at 9 a.m.

Site work is already underway for the new school, a 112,598 square foot, two-story building covering 22 acres. It’s expected to cost $35 million to build the school, which will include 52 classrooms, a media center and more.

The school will be located at 5651 Honeycutt Road and is just south of Holly Springs High School.

Moseley Architects designed the school and Balfour Beatty Construction Company is building it.