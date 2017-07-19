Wake County Schools recruit new bus drivers with job fair

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Public School System is continuing its search for new bus drivers with a set of job fairs, with one happening Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Green Hope High School in Cary.

The school system will also host two more fairs: one on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Southeast Raleigh High School, and one on Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sanderson High School in Raleigh.

Training to become a bus driver is free, and all drivers get paid vacation time, holidays and health insurance.

For more information about the job fairs, visit this link.