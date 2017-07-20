2 EB lanes of I-540 closed following single-vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious wreck has closed two eastbound lanes of Interstate 540, Raleigh police said Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. on I-540 in the vicinity of Lumley Road.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle and traffic is being impacted in the area. Motorists are being advised by police to avoid trying to travel in the area until traffic flow has been restored to normal.

There was no immediate word on any injuries connected to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.