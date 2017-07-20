Big upgrades planned for Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the most historic parks in Raleigh is getting a lot of love in the coming year.

John Chavis Memorial Park right outside of downtown has been around since the 1930s. It is a very popular park for people around the area. You can find someone here almost all day long.

“It’s important because a lot of kids come out here and play. This place is for the kids to come to, the men to come work out. Women, they have a lot of things going on out here in the evening for them to work out and do things,” said Calvin Rogers, who works out at Chavis Park every day.

Rogers is excited to hear the city is investing in the park, and in effect the surrounding community.

“Change is good, though, sometime change is for the better. You know, if this is about helping the community and building up, then I would say yes,” said Rogers.

The first phase of construction includes the park’s playground.

“It’s going to have the splash pad, but it’s going to be able to entertain everything from outdoor concerts to art exhibits, impromptu food truck and just acoustic music,” said Ken Hisler, Assistant Director of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

Hisler explained how the investment in the park started in 2008.

“The community started to concentrate and actually created a petition with over 1,000 signatures urging city council to do some things out here at Chavis Community Center,” he said.

In 2012, Hisler says, they started having meetings with the community, which contributed to their master plan that came out in 2014. That same year, a $92 million bond to invest in parks was passed by Wake County voters. Chavis Park and Community Center is getting $12.5 of that.

“The park a little upgraded because it’s kind of a little boring, and like the slides,” said Tatianna Smith.

She and Brooke Brinson work at a summer camp that visits Chavis. They’re on board with some of the bigger changes planned.

“The amphitheater with the stage, that would be cool because a lot of kids they like to sing and dance and act, and that would give them a space to do that,” said Brinson.

Hisler says they just got a boost in their park plans with a $750,000 grant from the federal government. Raleigh has to match the money, but Hisler says they have the funds ready, and are eager to get the project started. The city will put out bids for this first phase of construction this fall and hope to break ground by next summer or fall.