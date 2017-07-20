CBS North Carolina partners with Habitat for Humanity for ‘Day of Service’ to help Small family realize their big dreams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of CBS North Carolina’s mission is getting out in the community to volunteer and encouraging others to do the same.

In June, the station’s parent company, Nexstar, celebrated its 21st anniversary by holding its “Founder’s Day of Caring.” A group from the station went building with Habitat for Humanity of Wake County, and a month later, new families are flocking to the south Raleigh neighborhood.

For the Small family, a big part of building the American Dream is building their own house, all thanks to Habitat Wake.

“This is Braeden’s room,” Jennifer Small said, holding her arms wide in the center of their unfinished house and smiling at her two-year-old son in her husband Warren’s arms.

“And that will probably end up being grandma’s room, probably in the next ten years or so,” Small said pointing through the exposed wood frame to another room. “She never wants to leave.”

When asked whether her family has been able to plan ahead 10 years before, she answered without hesitation, shaking her head.

“No, and certainly not,” Small said. “We were always wonder who can help us, whereas now, we’re going to be in the position to help other people in our family, and it really means a lot to me.”

Five years ago, Small was homeless and battling drug addiction. Now, she and her husband dream about their toddler growing up in their new neighborhood.

“Hopefully, he’ll play here a long time, and see it as his,” Small said.

Each weekend, the sound of hammers, power tools and volunteers is the soundtrack of the Smalls’ street in the Crosstowne neighborhood.

If you ask Habitat Wake president Kevin Campbell, it’s all thanks to those volunteers – whether individuals, companies or churches – for making the Smalls’ and their new neighbors’ dreams possible.

“Sixty-five families get an opportunity to have affordable house and purchase that here,” Campbell said from the Small family’s build site. “And that’s on top of 54 houses that we’ve already built.”

Habitat for Humanity has been operating in Wake County for more than 30 years. In that time, it’s built more than 500 homes. This fiscal year, the organization plans to build a record 70 homes.

“It’s humbling, especially when it gets this hot,” Campbell said as he watched all the volunteers work at the different build sites in the neighborhood.

“Don’t be shy if you’ve never picked up a hammer [or] have no idea” Campbell added. “We break it down.”

“We have leadership. You can really make a difference.”

And for Jennifer Small and her family, they know that all too well. Since getting involved with Habitat Wake, Small has been taking classes on community involvement. Meanwhile, her husband is busy planning his first neighborhood barbecue.

“We’re just a small family,” Small said with a smile. “We need a small house and a small piece of land, and things can get big from there.”

“All it takes is a start.”

If you’d like to get involved with Habitat Wake, go to www.habitatwake.org.

