Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, is dead at 41

FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has died, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed to CBS News Thursday. He was 41.

Early reports from TMZ claimed that Bennington’s death was the result of suicide and that he had hanged himself. His body was found at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Phoenix native Bennington joined Linkin Park in 1999, and the group quickly rose to fame with hits like “Crawling,” “In the End” and “Faint.” The band’s debut album, 2000’s “Hybrid Theory,” was certified diamond by the Recording Academy, meaning it sold more than 10 million copies in the United States.

In 2004, the band collaborated with Jay-Z on the EP “Collision Course.”

Bennington was a close friend of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, who committed suicide earlier this year. He is survived by his wife, Talinda, and six children from two different marriages.

Earlier Thursday, Linkin Park had celebrated the release of a new music video for the single “Talking to Myself.”

