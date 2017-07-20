Child molester taught sons to make crack cocaine, authorities say

By Published:
(WSPA)

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pelzer man who molested a 5-year-old girl also taught his sons to make crack cocaine, according to authorities.

Dwayne C. Tallent, 47, was convicted and sentenced to 30 years, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

He was found guilty on charges of:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s