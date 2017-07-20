Dashcam video records dump truck slamming into NC home

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina has secured dramatic dashcam video showing what happened when a dump truck plowed into an Angier house.

In February 2016, Tony Spainhour, then 71, of Holly Springs, was driving a Peterbuilt dump truck along N.C. Highway 210 when he was hit by a Ford Taurus after a driver ran a stop sign, the State Highway Patrol said.

He lost control of the truck, which then crashed through the brick exterior of a home along the road, troopers said.

The home was unoccupied at the time. Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Taurus was charged with a number of offenses, including failing to stop for a stop sign, troopers said.