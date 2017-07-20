Dump truck swerves down Wake County road, plows into field, video shows

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A dump truck that swerved along a Wake County road was captured on dash camera recently.

“There were a lot of innocent people yesterday that are very lucky that they were not killed or seriously injured,” said driver Tony Spainhour.

Spainhour was a state trooper for 30 years and has been a truck drive for about 20 years.

His personal dash camera captured the videos above.

As Spainhour drove down Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, he spotted a dump truck in front of him veering back and forth.

He said he tried to get a detailed description, but when the truck went through an intersection and into a farm field, he blocked the driveway.

“My goal at that time was to make sure he did not get back on the highway,” he said.

He checked on the driver, whom he describes as having been incoherent at that point.

“I asked him to set the brake on the truck, he didn’t know how to do that,” he said. “I asked him to turn the truck off. He didn’t know how to do that.”

State troopers and ambulances responded, but witnesses said they didn’t take the driver away.

Staff at a nearby convenience store said they were surprised when the driver came in for a snack.

“The driver himself actually said to me he was surprised he was let go,” Bryan Berry said.

Staff at the store described the driver as appearing to struggle to stand.

“I don’t know how the cops let him go with the truck. They should not have let him go. He should not be on the road again,” Moe Rahman said.