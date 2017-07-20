Felon named Fellony charged with new felonies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fellony Hudson, a 22-year-old man from Salem, Oregon, is accused of felony kidnapping, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and a handful of misdemeanors after being pursued by police across state lines.

Hudson appeared in court Wednesday afternoon in Multnomah County Circuit Court where he was formally charged with a total of 3 felonies and 4 misdemeanors.

According to Vancouver Police spokesperson Kim Kapp, officers received a report around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a female being assaulted inside a moving vehicle. The vehicle was traveling northbound on C Street in Vancouver. The driver, later identified as Hudson, ran a red light and continued to drive erratically.

Kapp said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Portland about a week ago.

Patrol units in Vancouver caught up with the vehicle in the area of Fourth Plain Blvd. and Norris Street. Hudson, according to Kapp, refused to stop. The chase spanned several miles and eventually took law enforcement on southbound I-205.

Police said that based on their observations, it appeared that a woman — known to Hudson — was attempting to jump out of the vehicle as it was in motion, but that he was seemingly preventing her.

The pursuit entered Oregon and Portland Police helped with the pursuit.

Eventually, the chase entered Gresham city limits, according to a Gresham police spokesperson. While Gresham officers did not join in on the pursuit, they did assist with setting up spike strips.

The vehicle that Hudson was driving was successfully hit with a set of spike strips, which caused at least one of the vehicle’s tires to deflate, bringing the chase to an end near Western Kia in Gresham. Hudson nearly hit a K-9 officer assigned to the Gresham Police Department while the officer was setting up to deploy the spikes, police said.

Eventually, Hudson was taken into custody.

Jail records indicate the woman inside the car with Hudson was his ex-girlfriend. The case is now being prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence unit.

According to his criminal record, he has been convicted of at least 4 felonies in Washington. Records also show that he told jail staff he is transient, or has no permanent address.

Jail records also show that at the time of his booking into the Multnomah County Detention Center, Hudson told staff that he uses meth daily and that he was high when he was booked into jail. He also told jail staff that he uses heroin weekly, according to jail records.

Hudson will be back in court later this month.

He will be charged in Washington with first-degree kidnapping, attempt to elude, and fourth-degree assault, according to Kapp.