Grandmother made teen granddaughter have sex with 87-year-old, police say

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested last week in Atmore after an investigation revealed evidence that a 66-year-old woman received money from her 87-year-old boyfriend in exchange for him having sexual relations with her 13-year-old granddaughter, according to Atmore Police

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks tells News 5 that Mary Lue Daw is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree human trafficking for facilitating the assault. Charles Clarence Stacey is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree human trafficking, first-degree promoting prostitution and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

According to the complaint filed by Atmore Police, Stacey threatened the female teenager with harm is she “did not participate in sexual servitude.”

Both remain in jail, and each is under a bond of $1 million.

The ongoing investigation is reportedly being conducted by Atmore Police Department detective and the Escambia County Department of Human Resources.