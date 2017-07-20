Iron Yard coding school closing, including Raleigh, Durham locations



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Iron Yard has often been called a coding boot camp. The tech school has campuses across the country; including right here in Raleigh and Durham, but pretty soon the school will soon be shutting its doors.

Seth Carrino woke up one morning and decided to take a risk.

“I gave up everything,” said Carrino, who is a student at the Iron Yard. “I gave up a full-time job to just jump in. You know, this is three months without pay, is how I look at it, and I’m here to make something of it. I’m interested in tech, and this is really the fastest way that I’ve found. I didn’t have to go back to a four year program where you learn something in computer science, and this so far has been an awesome experience.”

On Thursday the school announced it would be finishing out its summer classes and then closing its doors.

“This is really sad that other people can’t do that, and I don’t know what that’s going to mean for the tech industry here,” said Emma Dean, also a student at the Iron Yard. “I don’t know what that’s going mean for the future of it, because we’re going to need something.”

Dean says she’s disappointed. She was even hoping her kids would one day attend the program.

“I feel like this gave me a new lease like on my life,” Dean said. “This gave me an opportunity to do something totally different with my life. I’m learning so much.”

The school posted a statement on its website. It says in part, “The industry as a whole is still young and its leaders face the challenge of a nascent market, as well as the demands facing all institutions in the higher education marketplace. In considering the current environment, the board of The Iron Yard has made the difficult decision to cease operations at all campuses after teaching our remaining summer cohorts.”

The two students say they just feel lucky they got to be a part of it.

“I do love it here and the teachers here are incredible with giving their time” said Carrino. “I’m truly thankful for what they’re doing and being actually willing to stick it out until the end means a lot.”

Students say they’ve been told all the Raleigh location will shut down on October 13. They say their teachers told them they will finish out the courses and offer one month of career services.