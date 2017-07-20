Make sure you’re prepared when buying a new or used car for your child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s not too early to be thinking about back-to-school, especially if you want to buy a car for your son or daughter whose going to need one once high school or college resumes.

If you need a car for your kid, there’s a lot of choices out there. But, before you ever set foot on a dealer’s car lot – or buy from a private party, you have to be prepared and knowledgeable.

“New or used, it’s important to do your research to find out what others are paying in the area,” says Ron Montoya, who is the consumer advice editor at Edmunds.com.

Right now, dealers are getting ready for the 2018 models so they want to clear the current inventory from their lots.

“If you’re looking for a great deal, now’s the time to look at 2017 models. There will be a lot of discounts on those,” said Montoya.

If you decide you want to go used instead of new, you need to check on the way the vehicle you want has been maintained.

“With a used car, the condition level is probably the most important part,” explained Montoya. “Make sure you ask questions about how it was reconditioned and whether it’s been an accident. You want a vehicle report.”

A car for your son or daughter should have the right blend of price and safety features like:

• Rear view camera to help with backing up

• Blind spot monitoring to safeguard lane changes

• Active braking systems (ABS) that sense a crash and help stop the car

Even a car with 100,000 miles on it can be a good deal if the right repairs have been done.

“Look at things like a timing belt or major service or maintenance that needs to be performed on the vehicle and keep that in mind when you’re budgeting how much you spend on the initial costs,” said Montoya.

Most importantly, before you take the keys, take your time.

“You definitely don’t want to rush your car purchase,” said Montoya. “Make sure you’ve thought this out. Don’t try to handle it all in one day, spread it out between a couple of days.”

If you give yourself some breathing room between looking and purchase, you’ll breathe easier when you finally make the deal.

To help get your research started and get you some of the answers you need, here is a link to a new car buying guide.

This link has information and advice on buying used cars.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.