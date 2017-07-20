Man accused in Granville double murder testifies, says father killed couple

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of killing a Granville County couple took the stand in his own defense Thursday.

Eric Campbell testified his father shot and killed Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62 on Jan. 1, 2015.

Police said the couple was killed as the Campbells went on a crime spree spanning several states.

“Did you kill Dora and Jerome Faulkner?” asked William Durham, Campbell’s attorney.

“No, I didn’t,” Campbell replied.

“Did you stab them with a knife?” Durham asked.

“No sir,” said Campbell.

“Did you punch them or kick them?” asked Durham.

“No sir,” repeated Campbell.

If convicted, Campbell faces the death penalty for killing the couple in their Oxford home.

He denies doing it. Instead, he claims his father murdered the couple.

“Did you shoot them?” asked Durham.

The prosecution objected.

“…No sir,” said Campbell.

“Did you spray them with any chemicals?” asked Durham.

“No, sir I didn’t,” asked Campbell.

“Who did those things?” asked Durham.

“My dad,” said Campbell.

Campbell painted a picture of his father, Edward, as a volatile, abusive person who used drugs and had run-ins with the law, including an arrest in 2014 for assault with a deadly weapon.

“At times he would yell at us, other times that he would stand up right to the glass and start beating himself with his fist,” said Campbell.

Edward Campbell posted bail weeks before the Faulkners’ deaths.

Three months after the crime spree, Edward Campbell committed suicide in prison.

During his testimony Thursday, Campbell admits he was with his father when the Faulkner’s were killed.

But, he claims he was forced to be there, and that this was all his father’s plan.