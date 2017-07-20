Man shot multiple times in Raleigh Wednesday night, police say

The shooting scene on Maidenhair Drive (Mike Mitchell/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot twice around 11:30 p.m. at 2847 Maidenhair Drive, according to police.

Police were not able to say how old the victim is.

The man has been transported to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries. Police did not release the severity of his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

