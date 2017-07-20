NC mom charged in death of 3-year-old found on porch to remain in jail

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was found dead on a front porch in freezing weather in March will likely stay behind bars while she awaits trial.

Jamie Basinger was indicted in March on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of her son, Landyn.

A passerby spotted the child on the porch at daybreak, when temperatures were well below freezing. Rescue crews could not revive the boy. Basinger was inside the home and denies any wrongdoing in the death.

“Just a tragic accident,” she said on the day she was arrested.

Court papers state she admitted to investigators that she had used illegal drugs in the days leading up to the boy’s death. She has been in jail awaiting trial under a bond of $55,000 since.

Family members say they do not have the funds to post the bond to free her.

On Wednesday her attorney, Frank Webster, asked the court to change the terms of the bond to “unsecured.” That would mean no cash outlay to free her.

Brent Basinger, the defendant’s stepfather, said she needs to be out.

“She needs to get on with grieving, get some counseling, get some help, ’cause while she is in there she’s not gonna get none of that,” he said.

Webster told the judge that if Basinger could not be freed, he would like for the legal process to speed up and have a trial date set for as soon as possible. Judge Robert Ervin would not change the bond but did schedule a preliminary hearing in September with a possible trial date of Dec. 11.

It will all hinge on whether all lab tests and autopsy reports are finalized and turned over to the defense. So far, not all the reports are in.

