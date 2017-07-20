NCDOT wants input on I-440 improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public before they make improvements to the oldest stretch of Interstate 440 in Raleigh.

The proposal is to widen I-440/U.S. 1-64 in Wake County from south of Walnut Street north of Wade Avenue – making the highway six lanes instead of four. The estimated cost of the improvements is said to cost $450 million to $475 million.

“The crash rates along this station of 440 are about three times the statewide average in other urban areas,” said Joey Hopkins, NCDOT engineer.

The improvements would include replacing pavement and bridges and upgrading interchanges.

NCDOT will hold a meeting on the proposed project at the McKimmon Center on N.C. State University’s campus and they want residents and business owners to weigh in. The meeting is scheduled for August 8. Click here for more info on the meeting.

“This is in a pretty well developed area of Raleigh. Anything we do will impact people so we want to do it the right way,” Hopkins said.

They hope to start the project in the fall of 2018 with work completing in four years.