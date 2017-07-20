Police search ‘secluded’ area for woman whose husband is accused of attempted murder, kidnapping, authorities say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police on Thursday searched a “secluded” area in Hope Mills in an unsuccessful bid to find Heather Carter, the woman who they say has been missing since her ex-husband shot at and kidnapped her.

Detectives had learned that Jimmy Proffitt, the ex-husband, had been to the area at the back of the Village Green and East Hampton neighborhoods in the hours after the July 12 shooting, authorities said.

Carter and another woman were near the Zip-N-Mart located at 2413 Hope Mills Road when police say Proffitt started shooting at them.

The other woman was hit in the leg and hand by the gunshots. She was able to drive away from the scene. Carter, 28, was unable to get back to the car, police said.

EARLIER: Cumberland County man charged with attempted murder after woman shot twice

More than 75 people searched from before daybreak to after noon Thursday. More searches are expected.

“Detectives are asking anyone that may have video surveillance at their homes in the above listed neighborhoods to contact detectives or Crimestoppers,” police wrote.

Proffitt is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. He’s charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting or the whereabouts of Heather Carter, is asked to call Det. M. Wooten at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.