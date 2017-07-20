Publix Supermarket breaks ground on Cary store in new shopping center

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Publix Supermarket broke ground again in the Triangle on Thursday, and it’s the start of a much larger project for the Town of Cary.

The third Publix in the town will anchor a new shopping center.

Amberly Place, located in western Cary, will be anchored by a 72,000 square foot Publix. The shopping center aims to meet the needs of the growing community.

As part of developer’s initiative to give back and collaborate, they presented a surprise to the neighborhood’s newest elementary school, which is opening in late August.

Sembler, Amberly Place’s developer, presented Horton Creek Elementary School with a $2,500 check from its school grant program.

“I’ve been a principal for a long time and that’s what we look for. We look to partner with our community members and having this before the school year’s gotten started is a great start,” said Dr. Sandy Chambers, Horton Creek’s principal.

Publix says their investment in Cary won’t stop there.

“It just makes sense that as Cary continues to grow, there is more need for access to fresh food so Publix is excited to continue to grow,” Publix spokeswoman Kim Reynolds explained.

They plan to hire 140 associates. More than a dozen of those hires will be managers who transfer from other stores, but otherwise, the grocer plans to hire local.

“It’s about that extra touch — going above and beyond,” Reynolds said. “We look forward to those partnerships continuing to grow.”