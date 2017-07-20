Raleigh bond vote could fund Six Forks Road corridor improvements



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People living in the Capital City’s Midtown neighborhood got a chance to see the updated plans for the Six Forks Road corridor Thursday night, as residents prepare to vote this fall on a transportation bond that could lead to road improvements.

“We like to think it would make it safer for all the modes of travel, not just cars but bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Carter Pettibone, senior urban designer for the City of Raleigh.

To see the details of the plan, click here.

The plan calls for making improvements from the Interstate 440 Beltline to Lynn Road. It includes widening sections of Six Forks Road to six lanes and improving bicycle and pedestrian access.

The transportation bond approved in 2013 included $1.8 million for the design from Lynn Road to Rowan Street. Voters are being asked to approve another transportation bond this year, which includes about $29.5 million for land acquisition and to begin construction.

The total bond package is $206.7 million. For a person owning a home at the median value in Raleigh, which is $195,154, the tax bill would increase by $25.17.

Election Day in Raleigh is Oct. 10.

Earlier this week, DeWitt Carolinas announced plans to develop another 40 acres of land in North Hills, which could include a hotel and office space as well as restaurants and stores. The land is near Saint Albans Drive and Hardimont Road.

John Herrmann lives near that site. He’s lived in Raleigh since 1974 and says the area has changed too much.

“We have a house up in Asheville, and we’re gonna get out of Dodge, because we just don’t like it here anymore. It’s just too much,” he said.

Pettibone acknowledged the pace of development in the city.

“It is hard to keep up. In terms of government and planning, we’re sometimes a little behind the curve because it is growing pretty fast,” he said.

Logan Nickels lives along Six Forks, having moved to the neighborhood three months ago.

He supports the improvements the city plans to make and hopes voters approve the bond.

About 80 percent of the Six Forks corridor is over capacity when it comes to traffic. Additionally, crashes occur there at about 2.8 times the statewide average. According to the city’s plan for the corridor, about 20 percent of it would be over capacity by 2040.

“It seems to be kind of a dangerous road. Traffic moves quickly, and there’s a lot of it,” he said. “So, I’m excited for them to do some infrastructure improvements and make it a little more manageable.”