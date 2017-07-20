Raleigh family takes City, developer to court over home with 28-foot-wall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh family is taking the City of Raleigh and a local developer to court after the company built a home with a 28-foot-wall right next door.

The Glover family has lived in the home on Churchill Drive for nearly 60 years and says the new home is blocking out sunlight.

Jane Glover Simpson grew up in the home and recently moved back in to take care of her 91-year-old mother.

“Mom and I can’t sit anymore and enjoy sunlight in our home,” said Simpson.

It also has Simpson concerned the house her family has lived in for decades is diminishing in property value due to what’s now next door.

“Weekly we were getting offers on this home that isn’t for sale,” said Simpson, “With this, it’s come to an abrupt stop.”

When it comes to building near a home that is older than 20 years old, such as Glover’s, the city’s Uniform Development Ordinance limits the height to 22 feet. An exception was granted to the developer to build it 28-feet.

The Raleigh’s Board of Adjustment voted 4-1 in May to grant that variance to Northstar Capital Group, the company building the home.

“Generally if there’s a variance that’s requested that’s a very high standard according to state law,” said zoning attorney Patrick Byker, a partner with Morningstar Law Group and is not connected to this case.

In this case, the variance was an “after the fact variance,” meaning the wall was already built when the developer applied for the variance.

The developer did not respond to requests for comment, but according to minutes from the May Board of Adjustment meeting, his attorney told the board the developer never got clarification from the city that he needed a variance.

“[The developer] expressed his ongoing frustration with the lack of communication from the City, and stated he tried to work with his neighbors, and asserted he feels blind-sided with all the issues that came up,” said Tom Worth, who represents Northstar Capital Group.

As construction continues on the home next door, Simpson hopes a court will reverse the board’s decision and solve a problem she believes is affecting a lot of other homeowners.

“It’s just extremely stressful that we’ve asked for help from the city, asked for attention and basically we’re treated like our opinions were not important,” said Simpson.

The spokesperson with the City of Raleigh declined to comment, saying it is a pending legal matter. One member of the Raleigh Board of Adjustment also declined comment, saying the case was still going through the appeal process.

The City has until August 12 to respond to Simpson’s filing.