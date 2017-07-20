RAW VIDEO: Body cam video shows moments after sinkhole swallowed 2 Florida homes

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly-released body camera video shows the frightening moments when homeowners on Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes were told they needed to evacuate their homes after a massive sinkhole nearby swallowed two homes.

Pasco County Deputy Jason Murphy’s body cam video shows him explaining to people that they needed to grab any important items they would need.

One neighbor is seen asking him when they could return.

“We have somebody from emergency management assessing it now, and he suggests that it is going to move towards the lake. So it will be what he determines on what time and if you guys are allowed to come back,” says Deputy Murphy.

Many residents were evacuated last Friday.

On Wednesday, two more homeowners were told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, in case the sinkhole grows.

20 water wells have been test for E. Coli, all came back negative.