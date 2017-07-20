Rolesville parents irked their children being sent to distant schools



ROLESVILLE (WNCN) — Imagine living two blocks away from a local elementary school your kids can’t attend. Instead, they travel by bus to a school that’s seven miles away — a trip that could take up to 40 minutes.

“Why make our kids suffer on a bus that far?” April Barnes, a Rolesville parent, said.

Barnes is a single mother with two young kids. She said she moved to Rolesville, in part for the schools.

Barnes was assigned to Sanford Creek Elementary School. It’s a year-round school. Barnes said her other daughter is in a traditional school and she needed her younger daughter to be on the same schedule. Barnes said the next option was Richland Creek Elementary.

“I put in a transfer, because we were having a hardship. My car was breaking down and at the time. My daughter, she was getting sick a lot,” Barnes said.

Barnes told CBS North Carolina her two requests were denied.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Wake County Schools. They said they had no record of the requests and that they do their best to accommodate every family’s needs.

Barnes isn’t alone. She said there are four other families in the Granite Falls Apartments in the same situation.

“We have so many schools that are closer why do our children have to be inconvenienced, pushed and bused so far out,” Nikea Chalk, a Rolesville mother said.

CBS North Carolina did the drive from the apartment complex to Richland Creek Elementary. After rush hour and with no stops, it took us 20 minutes.

“Even if she wanted to participate in after school activities, how when she’s getting home 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m.?” Barnes said.

“If they don’t worry the system to death, they just hear deaf ears. And so somebody has got to advocate for these people,” Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said.

Eagles said he’s spoken with Wake County Schools and the school board member representing the district. Still no change has been made.