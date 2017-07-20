SUV plunges into hole left by water main break

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews had to remove an SUV from a massive hole in the ground caused by a water main break Thursday.

Harry Kenyon with Norfolk Public Utilities says the SUV driver went around barriers set up at the water main break on Corprew Avenue and drove into the hole.

No one was hurt. The driver has been charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and reckless driving, according to police.

The SUV has been removed, so crews are now working to repair the water main break. Water service is currently out on that block of Corprew, which includes an elderly housing building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Norfolk Public Utilities are working to find out what caused the water main break.

