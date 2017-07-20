Temps continue to climb, triple digit heat indices by the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 90s returned to central North Carolina Wednesday and will stick around for a while this time. The hottest temperatures of the year will be possible during this stretch.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region the rest of this week, helping temperatures to warm more into the 90s. Even hotter weather is likely into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values over 100. Most of the area will remain dry, but with the heat and climbing humidity, a late-day isolated storm will be possible in some locations.

Today will have just a few clouds in the afternoon as the temperatures climb. The high will be 96. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Dry weather will be around again tonight as temperatures stay on the mild and muggy side. Expect a low near 73.

Friday will turn partly sunny in the afternoon as temperatures climb even more. The high will be 97. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a very small risk of a PM storm. The high will be 98, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a risk of a few PM storms. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Better rain chances will develop for the start of next work week. Monday will be mostly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 76. The rain risk will be 40 percent. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more wet weather expected. The rain risk will be 40 percent. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 74.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

