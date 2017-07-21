15-year-old charged with murder in Durham double shooting that left 1 dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier in July that left one man dead and another teen seriously injured, Durham police said Friday.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a double-shooting that happened July 12 at Rockwood Park.

According to police, Denzel Holloway, 27, and his cousin Sadontae’ Holloway, 17, were both shot in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive at Rockwood Park around 5:40 p.m. on July 12.

Denzel Holloway was found dead at the scene and Sadontae’ Holloway was found close to a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

The shooting was not random, police said.