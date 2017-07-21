18-year-old slain in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old has died after being assaulted in Rocky Mount Thursday, police said.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Fairview Road for a report of an injured person and found Malik Nikee Thomas, who had been assaulted, police said.

He was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where he died the same day.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the attack happened on Rosewood Avenue near its intersection with North Ferndale Avenue, and that Thomas was then driven several blocks to the point where he was found.

Police don’t believe the incident was random, but they aren’t saying exactly how Thomas was assaulted.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Lt. King at (252) 972-1455 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111. Or you can text a tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637).