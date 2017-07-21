2 charged with dog fighting after Fayetteville search turns up 9 live dogs, 1 dead dog

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a search turned up nine live dogs, one dead dog, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen guns, a pair of Fayetteville residents are facing a variety of charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff says.

Detectives found training devices “often associated with training dogs for fighting,” including a treadmill.

“During the search, detectives unexpectedly came across narcotics and paraphernalia used for the sale of marijuana,” Sheriff Ennis W. Wright wrote on Facebook. “Detectives also seized cocaine, marijuana and two guns, one of which was listed as stolen.”

Shamorrow Coleman, 33, and Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, were arrested.

Both are charged with:

three counts of cruelty to animals

three counts of dog fighting

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for the sale of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryant is also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and damage to personal property.

Both were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. Bryant’s bond is $181,000 secured, and Coleman’s bond is $70,000 secured.