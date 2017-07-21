2 charged with dog fighting after Fayetteville search turns up 9 live dogs, 1 dead dog

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a search turned up nine live dogs, one dead dog, cocaine, marijuana and a stolen guns, a pair of Fayetteville residents are facing a variety of charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff says.

Detectives found training devices “often associated with training dogs for fighting,” including a treadmill.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NC MUGSHOTS

“During the search, detectives unexpectedly came across narcotics and paraphernalia used for the sale of marijuana,” Sheriff Ennis W. Wright wrote on Facebook. “Detectives also seized cocaine, marijuana and two guns, one of which was listed as stolen.”

Shamorrow Coleman, 33, and Antwan Lee Bryant, 30, were arrested.

Both are charged with:

  • three counts of cruelty to animals
  • three counts of dog fighting
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana
  • maintaining a dwelling for the sale of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Bryant is also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and damage to personal property.

Both were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. Bryant’s bond is $181,000 secured, and Coleman’s bond is $70,000 secured.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s